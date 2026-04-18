'Welcome To The World, My Little Prince': Gujarat Titans Star Rashid Khan Blessed With Baby Boy Amid IPL 2026 Season

Rashid Khan/Instagram

Rashid Khan, the star spinner of Gujarat Titans, shared a heartwarming personal update amid the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 as he announced the birth of his baby boy. The Afghan cricketer took to Instagram to share the joyous news with fans, posting an emotional message that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

“Alhamdulillah. Welcome to the world, my little prince. Keep us in your prayers,” Rashid wrote, expressing gratitude and happiness as he embraced fatherhood. The post was met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans, teammates, and members of the cricketing fraternity, who celebrated this special moment in his life.

Rashid Khan, known for his calm demeanor and match-winning abilities on the field, gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life through this heartfelt announcement. While he continues to play a crucial role for Gujarat Titans in the high-pressure IPL season, this milestone marks a deeply emotional chapter for the cricketer off the field.

The timing of the announcement added a special touch, as it came during one of the most intense phases of the tournament, highlighting how life’s most meaningful moments often arrive amidst professional commitments. Fans across the globe flooded his post with blessings for the newborn, with many calling it a “perfect celebration” during the IPL season.

As Rashid continues to shine in the tournament, this joyful news has only strengthened the bond between him and his admirers, who now have one more reason to cheer for the beloved spinner both on and off the field.