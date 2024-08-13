'We Will Wait For Verdict And Accept It': Mahavir Phogat Reaction To CAS Delaying Decision on Vinesh

Image: X

Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat has reacted strongly to CAS delaying verdict on her appeal for joint silver medal in women's 50kg freestyle event at Paris Olympics.

The CAS committee will announce the decision on August 16 at 9:30 pm IST.

Vinesh was disqualified from her event after being found overweight by 100 grams before her gold medal match. Speaking to ANI he said, "We had been waiting for the verdict for the last 5-6 days. We had been expecting the result but we are getting date after date. We will wait for the verdict from the CAS and we will accept it.

He further added,"140 crore Indians are waiting for the verdict and we hope the decision is in our favour. When Vinesh will return, we will welcome her like a gold medallist..."

This is the third date that has been allotted for the verdict and is the second time that the decision has been deferred. Following the latest decision the question still remains the same, will Vinesh’s plea for a joint silver be heard and will the CAS verdict go in her favour?