Vinod Kambli Makes Emotional Remark About Australian Legend | Eknath Shinde/X

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli opened up about his meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday, November 28, and recalled legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne during their conversation. Kambli described the interaction as a pleasant one and said that the cricketing fraternity would never forget Warne.

Speaking to the media after meeting Shinde, Kambli said, "We had a very good conversation. I reminded him of Shane Warne, we will never forget Shane Warne."

Vinod Kambli Makes Emotional Remark About Australian Legend

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Kambli visited Shinde at his official residence, Nandanvan, in Mumbai, along with his family. The meeting came amid the former cricketer's ongoing health and financial difficulties. Shinde assured Kambli and his family that all necessary medical treatment would be provided free of cost at Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

According to Shinde's announcement, the Deputy Chief Minister also assured the family that he would take responsibility for the education expenses of Kambli's two children, ensuring that their studies would not be affected by the family's circumstances.

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Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt, children Jesus and Johanna, and Mumbai Cricket Association pitch curator Nadeem Memon were also present during the meeting. Shinde had revealed that Kambli was dealing with a blood clot in his brain, which puts him at risk of repeated strokes. The former cricketer has also been experiencing memory loss and other health complications requiring prolonged treatment.

Meanwhile, Kambli's reference to Shane Warne brought attention to the enduring legacy of the Australian cricket legend. Warne, who passed away in March 2022 at the age of 52, finished his illustrious Test career with 708 wickets and remains one of the greatest leg-spinners to have played the game.

The meeting with Shinde is expected to provide significant support to Kambli and his family as the former India batter continues to navigate his health challenges.

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