'We Only Believe On Jassi Bhai, Miyan...': Rishabh Pant Pokes Fun At Mohammed Siraj's English After AUS vs IND 1st Test

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant poked fun at fellow teammate Mohammed Siraj for his statement of 'I believe only Jassi bhai because he is a game-changer' following the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Pant, uploading a story on Instagram, mocking Siraj wrote, 'We only believe on Jassi Bhai, Miyan, Rana, KL bhai, YJ and Virat bhai...because game changer players they are.'

The incident between Siraj and Bumrah occurred amid the dressing room celebrations as Team India took a 1-0 lead in the series with a 295-run demolition. With the two fast bowlers sharing a hug, Siraj said, "I believe only Jassi bhai because he is a game-changer'.

Mohammed Siraj picked up five wickets in the Perth Test vs Australia:

Siraj, who shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah, dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh in the first innings and followed it up with wickets of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Pat Cummins in the second to set up a 295-run victory.

Nevertheless, the real star of the show was Jasprit Bumrah, who ended up with seven wickets in the match and said at the post-match presentation:

"Very happy. We were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded was great. I played here in 2018 - I remember the wicket started soft. This one was less spicy, we were really well prepared. I told everyone to keep faith in your ability. Jaiswal's best Test innings so far, he left the ball well, I didn't see Virat out of form - difficult to judge that on difficult pitches. But he was good in the nets. We always enjoy the support from the crowd, when the backing is there we feel good."

The second Test begins on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.