'We Need To Recreate This': Erling Haaland & Vinicius' Epic 'White Chicks' Fan-Made Reel Goes Viral At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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The FIFA World Cup has delivered no shortage of memorable moments, but one of the tournament's biggest viral sensations has come away from the football pitch. Norway superstar Erling Haaland and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr have taken social media by storm after reacting to a hilarious fan-made edit inspired by the cult-classic comedy White Chicks. The clip has quickly become a favourite among football fans ahead of the highly anticipated Round of 16 clash between Norway and Brazil.

The viral video recreates the iconic car singalong scene from the 2004 movie, with Haaland's face edited onto one of the lead characters while Vinicius takes over Terry Crews' unforgettable role. The humorous edit perfectly captures the chemistry between the two football stars despite being rivals on the international stage, and it has racked up millions of views across various social media platforms.

What made the meme even more popular was the reaction from the players themselves. Haaland shared the edit and jokingly invited Vinicius to recreate the famous scene in real life. The Brazilian responded with laughing emojis, embracing the joke and delighting fans. Hollywood actor Terry Crews, whose performance inspired the viral moment, also acknowledged the trend, adding another layer of excitement to the crossover between football and pop culture.

The light-hearted exchange comes just before one of the most eagerly awaited knockout fixtures of the tournament. Haaland has spearheaded Norway's impressive World Cup campaign with his goalscoring exploits, while Vinicius has been one of Brazil's standout performers, using his pace and creativity to trouble opposition defences. Their friendly online banter has only increased anticipation for their showdown on the field.

Although they will soon be fierce rivals with a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Haaland and Vinicius have shown that football can still provide moments of fun beyond the competition. The White Chicks-inspired meme has become one of the World Cup's most entertaining off-field stories, reminding fans that even the biggest stars enjoy sharing a laugh before the serious business begins.