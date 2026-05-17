'We Hindus Believe...': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Reacts Strongly To Udhayanidhi Stalin's Controversial Remark On Sanatan Dharma

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Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan sparked intense reactions on social media after posting a series of strong messages on X in response to renewed controversy surrounding remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

The debate resurfaced after Udhayanidhi Stalin reportedly reiterated his controversial “Sanathanam should be eradicated” stance during a speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay. The remarks quickly triggered political and public reactions online.

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Reacting to the controversy, Sivaramakrishnan posted on X: “Old motor changed a few parts and a new coat of paint fooled young kids to sit in a position of power. But the Eradicating Sanathana Dharma saw an exit of a Deputy CM. Please don’t make the same mistake, you will get Eradicated soon. We Hindus believe Sanathana Dharma is ULTIMATE.”

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The former leg-spinner later shared another post urging peace and tolerance while warning against pushing limits too far. “Generally we are taught to be peaceful and to have a high level of tolerance which is like Elastic, stretches to a certain limit but stretches too much, it breaks and there can be chaos. We can all live together peacefully with their beliefs. Kind Regards,” he wrote.

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As reactions continued pouring in, Sivaramakrishnan claimed he had received messages ridiculing Hindus and called for unity among followers of Sanatana Dharma. “I have already started getting replies ridiculing Hindus. Let us all stay together and make sure our Dharma remains intact. A single bamboo is easy to break but a big bunch put together is hard to break. Jai Shri Ram. Bharat Mata Ji Jai. God is on our side,” he posted.

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The remarks quickly divided opinion online, with some users supporting Sivaramakrishnan’s stance while others criticized the tone of the exchange. The controversy once again brought national attention to the political debate surrounding Sanatan Dharma and freedom of expression in public discourse.