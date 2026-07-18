'We Have To Rise A Level': Rodri Says Spain Must Be At Their Best Against Defending Champions Argentina In FIFA World Cup Final | Video |

New York: Spain captain Rodri believes his side must produce an even better performance than its semifinal display if it is to beat defending champions Argentina and lift the FIFA World Cup for only the second time at the MetLife Stadium on Monday.

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The midfielder said Spain's journey to the final is the result of years of steady progress, with triumphs in the UEFA Nations League and the European Championship helping the team build the confidence needed to compete for football's biggest prize.

"We've been gradually growing. We have to keep doing the same things we're doing because it has been a process for all five years," Rodri said ahead of the match, according to ESPN.

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Spain have impressed throughout the tournament, conceding just one goal in seven matches while beating strong opponents on the way to the final. Rodri said the squad arrived at the World Cup believing it could go all the way.

"Our goal when we got to this World Cup was to win the trophy, and we were convinced that we could achieve this. We've shown that this national team has been able to defeat great opponents," he said.

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Argentina, however, present a different challenge. Rodri expects Monday's final to be more physical but backed Spain's ability to adapt to any style of play.

"I don't think you've seen the same Spain across all the matches; I think Sunday's match will be quite different, as it will be a more physical one and we must be prepared," he said.

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"And I believe what we are known for in this national team is that we know how to play different games based on the moment. So, we can adapt to having to defend, counter-attacking, to attacking. We are a very complete team, and that is why we are here," he added.

Despite Spain's dominant run to the final, Rodri feels there is still room for improvement. He described the 2-0 semifinal victory over France as one of the team's best performances but insisted an even higher standard will be required against the reigning world champions.

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"We can even do it better," Rodri said. "I think against France, we do one of the best games we ever done as a team. But against Argentina, I think we have to rise a level because they are the champions. And I'm really confident that we can do it."

Spain are chasing their second FIFA World Cup title, while Argentina are aiming to successfully defend the trophy they won in Qatar four years ago.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)