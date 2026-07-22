'We Had A Rough Patch': Shreyas Iyer Seeks Maiden Win As Team India Captain During ZIM Vs IND T20I Series In Harare | VIDEO

Shreyas Iyer Seeks Maiden Win As Team India Captain During ZIM Vs IND T20I Series In Harare | X

Harare, July 22: Team India captain Shreyas Iyer addressed a press conference ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Wednesday. Team India will take on Zimbabwe in the first match of the series on Thursday (July 23).

Shreyas Iyer is searching for his first win as the captain of the team. Iyer has not been able to win a single game as the team lost series against Ireland and England. His record as captain stands at 6-0, so he will be eager to add a victory to his name.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also spoke about the heart-breaking loss of the team in the T20I and ODI series against England. Shreyas also claimed that this is his first time in Zimbabwe and also many other players in the squad.

He said, "First and foremost, excited to be here. This is my first time in Zimbabwe and Harare. The weather looks beautiful, the people look happy. So, looking forward to an exciting series over here."

Speaking about the loss in England, he said, "And then, yes, definitely we had a rough patch in England, but a lot of positives out of that. We got to know what we have to build as a team going forward—what kind of presence of mind, awareness, and adaptability we need once we step onto the field."

Shreyas highlighted that many players are playing their first match in Harare, so they need to adapt quickly as possible. He said, "Again, this is going to be a great challenge for us. Some of us are playing for the first time, so the quicker we adapt, the better result we would be getting."