'We Don't Wish To Add...': Iceland Cricket Takes Hilarious Swipe At Gautam Gambhir As Team India Lose T20I Series In Ireland

(Image Credits: X)

India's disappointing T20I series defeat to Ireland has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with the popular account Iceland Cricket delivering one of its trademark sarcastic posts aimed at head coach Gautam Gambhir. The post quickly went viral, drawing laughs from cricket fans around the world after India's unexpected 2-0 series loss on Irish soil.

Taking to X, Iceland Cricket wrote, "We can confirm that we don't wish to add Gautam Gambhir to our coaching staff. He clearly has talent, though. To take those Indian players and deliver those results in Ireland takes truly remarkable gifts." The tongue-in-cheek remark mocked India's poor performances despite fielding a squad packed with international talent. Known for its witty commentary on world cricket, Iceland Cricket has built a reputation for trolling major teams and players following surprising results.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The series defeat has intensified scrutiny on Gambhir, who has faced criticism in recent months over India's inconsistent performances in white-ball cricket. Losing a bilateral T20I series to Ireland came as a major surprise given the gulf in experience and rankings between the two sides. Fans and former cricketers have questioned India's tactics, team selection, and execution during the series.

The Iceland Cricket post quickly gained traction, with thousands of users sharing and commenting on the joke. While many fans appreciated the humor, others defended Gambhir, arguing that one poor series should not overshadow his contributions as India's head coach. Social media remained divided, but the post added another layer to the conversation surrounding India's struggles.

With criticism mounting after the setback in Ireland, the Indian team will now look to bounce back in its upcoming assignments. Gambhir and his coaching staff are expected to come under increased pressure to deliver improved performances, while fans will hope the team responds strongly after a disappointing tour that ended with both the series and social media bragging rights going Ireland's way.