'We Believe In Jassi Bhai': Mumbai Indians Confirm Jasprit Bumrah As Captain For PBKS Vs MI Clash

Mumbai Indians have confirmed Jasprit Bumrah will captain the side for the game against Punjab Kings | X/mi_paltan

Mumbai Indians have confirmed Jasprit Bumrah will captain the side for the game against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Thursday. Bumrah has been at the franchise since 2013 and will be captaining the team for the first time. Bumrah gets the armband with both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav unavailable for the clash.

"A kid with a unique action bowled yorkers at will. That same kid, now a legend of the game will lead the Blue & Gold in Dharamshala. A journey to be proud of, Captain Jasprit!" MI posted on social media.

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Mumbai Indians confirm Jasprit Bumrah as captain

Jasprit Bumrah famously captained India to a historic Test win over England at Edgbaston in 2022, becoming the first fast bowler in decades to lead the national side in a Test match. Bumrah also led India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England and later captained the side during the Ireland T20I series in 2023, where India secured a comfortable 2-0 victory. Known for his calm temperament and tactical clarity, Bumrah has earned praise for handling pressure situations smartly despite having limited captaincy opportunities in his career so far.

Why are Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav unavailable?

Hardik Pandya is reportedly nursing a back issue. The all-rounder missed the last game at the Wankhede Stadium and has not travelled with the team to Dharamsala. Pandya is undergoing assessment for his injury and a further update on his condition is expected.

Suryakumar Yadav led the team in his absence, as he did earlier in the season when Pandya missed a game due to illness. However, Surya himself is doubtful for the game PBKS vs MI, having not arrived in Dharamsala. India's T20 World Cup winning captain has returned home for the birth of his daughter.