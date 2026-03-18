'We Are To Get That 4th Star': Abhishek Nayar Delivers Motivational Speech Ahead Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have begun their preparations for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The team arrived at the Eden Gardens for their first training session under new head coach Abhishek Nayar. Nayar introduced the new staff additions, including Shane Watson, while welcomed back the team with a motivational speech.

"We've worked on our skills in the past couple of months. So every moment that we spend on this ground, every moment we spend with each other, with the coaches amongst ourselves, there's one goaL. We are to do one thing, we are to win, we are to get that fourth star, and we do everything to prepare our mind before our body actually arrives at the first game on the 29th," he said as per KKR Knight Club.

KKR head coach Nayar said the team's focus is now on building the right mindset, with every session aimed at preparing mentally to win and secure the franchise's fourth IPL title ahead of their first game on March 29, which the three-time IPL champions will play against five-time winners Mumbai Indians.

"So we prepare here. We use this time to talk to each other, communicate, get strong as a group, so we're ready for everything. Have a lot of fun," Abhishek Nayar added.

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Nayar also welcomed new assistant coach Shane Watson, praising his experience and urging KKR players to tap into his knowledge.

"Everyone knows Shane Watson as a player, but I've known him as someone who's played under him, as a player, and I'm really happy. Watto, to have you with us, I think you've been a terrific addition, even in this small period that I've interacted with you. Tap into his experience. You will learn a lot. We've had a lot of good coaches, but I'm pretty sure that Shane Watson is gonna add a lot of value to us. So, Watto, welcome to the KKR family," Nayar said.