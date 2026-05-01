'We Are Suffering': Palestine FA Chief Hits Out At Israel Federation VP, Leaving Gianni Infantino In Awkward Spot | Video

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Tensions surrounding the ongoing Israel–Palestine conflict spilled into the footballing world during the recent FIFA Congress 2026, where an awkward and widely discussed moment involving Gianni Infantino quickly went viral across social media.

The incident unfolded when Infantino attempted to orchestrate a symbolic gesture of unity between the Palestinian Football Federation president, Jibril Rajoub, and the Israel FA vice-president, Basim Sheikh Suliman, on stage. However, what was intended as a show of sportsmanship instead turned into a visibly tense exchange, with Rajoub refusing to move closer or shake hands with his Israeli counterpart.

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According to reports, Infantino even placed a hand on Rajoub’s arm and gestured for him to step forward, but the Palestinian official declined, making it clear that he would not participate in the symbolic handshake. The moment left the FIFA president in an uncomfortable position, as the planned display of unity collapsed in front of delegates and cameras.

Rajoub’s refusal was rooted in deeper political grievances. “I cannot shake the hand of someone the Israelis have brought to whitewash their fascism and genocide. We are suffering,” Rajoub said.

Infantino, trying to salvage the moment, addressed both parties and urged cooperation, stating that football should offer “hope to the children” and serve as a bridge despite political tensions. However, the absence of even a basic handshake underscored how deeply entrenched the conflict remains, even within international sport.

The awkward exchange has since gained traction online, with many users debating whether sports can truly remain separate from geopolitics. While FIFA has consistently maintained that it aims to promote unity through football, the events at the congress once again demonstrated the limits of that ideal when confronted with real-world conflicts.