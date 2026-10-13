'We Are Soon Going To Be In Unfamiliar Terrains': R Ashwin's Cryptic Post Raises Questions About AI's Impact On Jobs

R Ashwin's Cryptic Post Raises Questions About AI's Impact On Jobs | X

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing a concerning observation about the future of the software industry amid growing uncertainty over artificial intelligence (AI), rising operating costs and the challenging geopolitical situation. Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “We are soon going to be in unfamiliar terrains,” reacting to a post detailing the difficulties faced by a software company.

The post highlighted the growing challenges confronting the software sector, with the company expressing concerns over the uncertain business outlook and the rapidly increasing costs associated with AI. It pointed to a massive four-fold increase in server prices, which are essential for running data centres, alongside a sharp rise in AI usage that has significantly increased expenses.

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R Ashwin's Cryptic Post Raises Questions About AI's Impact On Jobs

The company also cited the challenging geopolitical backdrop as an additional factor affecting its business outlook. In response to these pressures, it has reduced its marketing budget and informed employees that they would not receive their usual annual pay increases this year. The company's representative also apologised to employees for being unable to avoid the decision.

Addressing concerns over employment, the post stated that the company would work hard to avoid mass layoffs but acknowledged that the outlook for software jobs in general appeared grim. It further revealed that the organisation had not increased its employee count for the past 18 months, underlining the uncertainty surrounding hiring in the sector.

The company also described itself as being in the middle of reinventing its business, adding that the next three to five years would determine whether its transformation efforts proved successful. It concluded by expressing gratitude towards employees for understanding the difficult circumstances and appealed for support, saying, “Please pray for us.”

Ashwin's brief response, “We are soon going to be in unfamiliar terrains,” has drawn attention to the wider implications of AI-driven changes for the technology sector and the future of employment. While AI is opening up new possibilities for businesses, the concerns highlighted in the post reflect the challenges companies face in managing rising infrastructure costs, controlling expenses and adapting to an evolving business environment.