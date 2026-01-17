'We Are Slowly Being Poisoned': Indian Chess Star Vidit Gujrathi Slams Delhi's Hazardous Air Quality

Image: Vidit Gujrathi/X

Indian chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has issued a stark warning about Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, describing the city’s pollution as a form of slow-acting poison that is seriously affecting health and well-being. The comments came amid hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI) levels recorded in the national capital, which have risen into the “very poor” and “severe” categories in recent days.

Speaking candidly about his experience, Vidit lamented the impact of toxic air on residents and visiting athletes, emphasising that the worsening pollution driven by high particulate matter and smog was more than just an inconvenience. “We are slowly being poisoned,” he said, highlighting how breathing in such conditions on a daily basis can have long-term health consequences.

Vidit’s outspoken remarks have added a sports-world perspective to an ongoing public health debate, as athletes, like citizens, struggle with physically challenging conditions brought on by environmental neglect. His statement serves as a reminder that air pollution isn’t only an abstract statistic but a tangible threat that impacts everyday life and performance.

As the city grapples with recurring toxic air episodes each winter, Vidit’s comments have resonated both within and outside the chess community, urging stronger action on air quality management for the health of all who live in or visit Delhi.

World No. 3 badminton star Anders Antonsen has announced that he will not compete in the 2026 Yonex‑Sunrise India Open in New Delhi, a Super 750 event on the BWF World Tour, choosing instead to prioritise his health amid concerns over Delhi’s severe air pollution. Antonsen confirmed his decision on social media, indicating that he will accept any penalty for skipping the event rather than risk his well‑being.

The India Open, scheduled from January 13–18, 2026, is one of the key early‑season tournaments that top players are expected to attend under the Badminton World Federation’s commitment regulations, which can include fines for withdrawals without valid reasons. However, Antonsen’s post made clear that his decision was driven by health considerations related to the high pollution levels in New Delhi, which have frequently garnered international attention during the winter months. Antonsen has to pay a hefty penalty of USD 5,000 (₹4.5 Lakh).

“Many are curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don’t think it’s a place to host a badminton tournament,” said Antonsen.

While the organisers and the Badminton Association of India have not publicly detailed Antonsen’s specific concerns, the move highlights broader unease among athletes competing in the national capital’s challenging environmental conditions. In the recent past, other players, notably Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt have also criticised venue conditions and the surrounding air quality, describing them as “unhealthy and unacceptable” and raising health concerns ahead of major events like the World Championships scheduled at the same venue later in 2026.

The situation underscores ongoing discussions within the badminton community about player welfare, tournament scheduling, and host‑city readiness, especially when international events are staged in locations with environmental challenges.