'We all make mistakes': Rory McIlroy backs Phil Mickelson for comments on overlooking human atrocities in Saudi Arabia

As Rory McIlroy met the media on Wednesday in advance of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the topic instead swirled back to a controversy the PGA Tour might not shake for some time.

McIlroy was again asked about the recent statements made by Phil Mickelson and the swift condemnation that ensued from players and sponsors of the eight-time major winner.

"Look, we all make mistakes; we all say things we want to take back," said McIlroy. "No one is different in that regard. But we should be allowed to make mistakes, and we should be allowed to ask for forgiveness and for people to forgive us and move on.

"Hopefully, he comes back at some stage, and he will, and people will welcome him back and be glad that he is back."

Mickelson was quickly vilified for comments regarding support of a Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League, saying he was willing to overlook humanitarian atrocities in order to get a negotiating upper hand on the PGA Tour.

"It is unfortunate," McIlroy said about the backlash Mickelson has absorbed. "I think Phil has been a wonderful ambassador for the game of golf, still is a wonderful ambassador for the game of golf. It's unfortunate that a few comments that he thought he was making in confidence or off the record got out there and were — not used against him, but this whole situation is unfortunate."

ALSO READ Rohit Sharma credits Virat Kohli for India's Test success

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:44 PM IST