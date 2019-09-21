WC bronze motivation for upcoming challenges: Punia

New Delhi: Ace Indian grappler Bajrang Punia has insisted that he will not consider the bronze medal he won at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships as "victory", but will use it as a motivation to perform better in the future. "Sometimes defeat teaches you something which even a victory cannot. I will not consider this bronze medal as a victory for myself but will use it as an inspiration to face upcoming challenges. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat," Punia tweeted in Hindi on Saturday.

On Friday, the 25-year-old fought back from a 0-6 deficit to defeat Mongolian Tulga Tumur Ochir 8-7 in the 65-kg bronze medal bout in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. This was Punia's second consecutive senior Worlds medal and third overall. Alongwith Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya also bagged bronze in the 57-kg category after he beat Iran's reigning Asian champion Reza Atri 6-3 to win his maiden Worlds medal.