Waves FC defeat South Mumbai United in Division-II final of MFA League

Mumbai: Waves Football Club played with plenty of grit and determination as they fought back to defeat South Mumbai United 5-4 on penalties in a thrilling and well-contested II Division final of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Super League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

The teams wre 3-3 in regulation time. South Mumbai United gained the upper hand and enjoyed a commanding 3-1 lead at the break. In the second period, Waves FC fought hard and scored twice to level the score.

In the shoot-out Waves proved better to notch up a 5-4 win.