e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWaves FC defeat South Mumbai United in Division-II final of MFA League

Waves FC defeat South Mumbai United in Division-II final of MFA League

Waves Football Club South Mumbai United 5-4 on penalties to clinch the Division-II MFA League title.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Waves Football Club played with plenty of grit and determination as they fought back to defeat South Mumbai United 5-4 on penalties in a thrilling and well-contested II Division final of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Super League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

The teams wre 3-3 in regulation time. South Mumbai United gained the upper hand and enjoyed a commanding 3-1 lead at the break. In the second period, Waves FC fought hard and scored twice to level the score.

In the shoot-out Waves proved better to notch up a 5-4 win.

RECENT STORIES

Wrestler Babita Phogat joins Oversight Committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI

Wrestler Babita Phogat joins Oversight Committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI

Pathaan fever grips Team India as cricketers watch SRK's blockbuster in Ahmedabad ahead of 3rd T20I...

Pathaan fever grips Team India as cricketers watch SRK's blockbuster in Ahmedabad ahead of 3rd T20I...

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire in hopes to make India comeback

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire in hopes to make India comeback

IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara begins preparations for Border-Gavaskar series; See Pics

IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara begins preparations for Border-Gavaskar series; See Pics

We no longer trust that requested facilities will be provided: Australian on not playing practice...

We no longer trust that requested facilities will be provided: Australian on not playing practice...