'Watching You Grow Has Been...': Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Birthday Message For Son Arjun Wins Fans' Hearts

Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Birthday Message For Son Arjun Wins Fans' Hearts | Sachin Tendulkar/X

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt birthday message for his son Arjun Tendulkar, celebrating his journey and the person he has grown into. Taking to social media, the former India batter shared a special message for Arjun on his birthday.

Sachin reflected on watching his son grow over the years and described it as one of the greatest joys of his life. The legendary cricketer's message offered a glimpse into their bond beyond the cricket field.

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Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Birthday Message For Son Arjun Wins Fans' Hearts

“Watching you grow into the person you are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Happy birthday, Arjun. Keep being you,” Sachin wrote.

Arjun, who has followed in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career in cricket, has represented Goa in domestic cricket after previously playing for Mumbai. The left-arm pacer and lower-order batter has been working to establish himself in the domestic circuit.

Sachin's birthday wish comes as another public display of his support for his son, with the cricket legend continuing to back Arjun's journey while allowing him to carve out his own path in the sport.