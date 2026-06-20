Watch Your Step! Volunteer Gets Trapped Inside Massive Flag During Match-Day Rehearsal Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | Video

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A bizarre moment unfolded during rehearsals ahead of a FIFA World Cup 2026 match when a volunteer became trapped inside a giant ceremonial flag as it was being furled on the pitch. The incident, which was captured by spectators and quickly circulated on social media, briefly interrupted preparations for the pre-match festivities.

The volunteer was among a group of people responsible for carrying and folding the massive flag, a staple of World Cup opening ceremonies and pre-match presentations. As crew members began gathering the fabric, one individual appeared to lose footing and was inadvertently enveloped by the flag as it was rolled inward.

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Those nearby quickly noticed the mishap and rushed to help. Fellow volunteers halted the folding process and worked together to free the trapped individual, who eventually emerged unharmed. .

Fans online reacted humorously to the unusual scene, with many joking that the volunteer had become "part of the ceremony" and praising the quick response of the organizing staff. Despite the brief scare, rehearsals resumed shortly afterward without further issues.

Large-scale rehearsals involving oversized flags, banners, and choreographed displays are common before FIFA World Cup matches to ensure ceremonies run smoothly. While the incident provided an unexpected light-hearted moment, it also highlighted the challenges volunteers face while coordinating elaborate pre-match spectacles on football's biggest stage.