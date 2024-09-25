Watch: Kwadwo Baah's Goal Controversially Disallowed During Watford Vs Manchester City Match In Carabao Cup

Kwadwo Baah goal was disallowed for a foul | Image: X

Manchester City were able to scrap their way past Watford 2-1 in the third round of the Carabaoi Cup. However the match also had it's fare share of controversy after referee David Webb denied Watford and equaliser earl y in the match. The incident involved Watford's Kwadwo Baah and Manchester City youngster Kaden Braithwaite.

After Jeremy Doku's early goal, Watford thought they had hit back immediately after Kwadwo Baah found the back of the net from a tight angle.

The striker bundled his way into the box and barged 16-year-old debutant Kaden Braithwaite to the floor before finishing into the corner. But the goal was chalked off by referee David Webb for a foul. Here's how the incident unfolded

Manchester City enter Round four of Carabao Cup

Coming to the match, City opened the scoring just five minutes in, with Jeremy Doku finding the net. A misplaced back pass by Ryan Porteous of Watford was intercepted by James McAtee, setting up Doku for a smooth finish.

They had a goal disallowed in the first half when Kwadwo Baah was deemed to have fouled Braithwaite before scoring. Nunes then doubled their lead in the 38th minute with a well-placed finish, giving Pep Guardiola's team a comfortable advantage at The Etihad.

Watford had conceded 26 goals in their last five clashes against City, including an 8-0 drubbing in the Premier League in 2019 but proved more resilient this time.

The visitors pulled one back in the 86th minute through Tom Ince, who curled in a beautiful shot. Despite some late pressure from Watford, City managed to avoid a penalty shootout. It was another dominant performance for the hosts, who had 24 shots overall, getting eight of those on target