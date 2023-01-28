WATCH: Wasim Akram, Mohammad Azharuddin play indoor cricket during ILT20

Cricket greats Mohammad Azharuddin and Wasim Akram recreated their magic for the fans by playing indoor cricket at the ILT20. The two ex-players are part of the commentary panel in the ongoing T20 league in UAE. In a video posted by the league's official Twitter account, Azhar and Wasim could be seen batting with chairs used as stumps.

Loved this!!

Wasim Akram and Azharuddin in a 🏏game pic.twitter.com/XgKyVrQDbx — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) January 27, 2023

Azharuddin and Akram took out time from their commentary duties after the match between table toppers Gulf Giants and third placed MI Emirates was called off owing to inclement weather across the UAE. The 18th match of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium could not start on Friday unlike the match on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which was also called off after five overs were bowled. On Friday, after inspecting the pitch at 7:15 pm UAE time, the umpires decided to call off play. Both teams thus shared one point each.

