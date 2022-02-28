Watch: Virat Kohli shares cool behind-the-scenes video from a shoot on Twitter

Former India captain Virat Kohli shared a short video on his social media accounts where he could be seen flexing his muscles during a shoot.

The clip was captioned "#BTS" as it gave a glimpse of the behind the scenes of a shoot that involved the Indian batter. The video also featured some special effects while Kohli looked on the lights and camera in front of him. Kohli was rested for the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka so he could start the two-match Test series against the same opponents beginning March 4 on a fresher note.

Watch video here:

Kohli has played 99 Tests for India so far and the first Test in Mohali will mark his 100th. The game is set to be contested behind closed doors.

In 99 Tests, Kohli has scored 7962 runs at an average of 50.39 which includes 27 centuries and 28 half centuries.

Kohli was recently replaced by opener Rohit Sharma as the all-format skipper of the Men in Blue.

Ever since taking over the reign of the team from MS Dhoni, Kohli scripted glorious chapters in history of Indian cricket, which also includes a series win against Australia on their soil.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:31 PM IST