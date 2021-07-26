Watch Videos | Novak Djokovic's selfie spree with fans takes Olympics Village by storm at Tokyo 2020

It doesn't get any better for those in Olympic Village where the finest athletes have gathered to make their country proud. Among the many, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is among the most popular ones.

Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth posted his selfie with Djokovic before the quadrennial event kicked off and captioned it as the 'pic of the day'. In the next few days, the internet was flooded with several athletes posting selfies with the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

One of Djokovic's fans took to Twitter to hail 'Mr. Popular' in the Olympic village. "Thank you for the photo thread. Novak is Mr. Popular in the Olympic village. So great to see athletes meet and mingle with their favorite athletes," the fan wrote.

With new selfies popping up on social media on a daily basis, one of the other Djokovic's fans went on to make a thread about his selfies with athletes in Olympics Village and also asked others to add more photos to it.