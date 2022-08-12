e-Paper Get App

Watch: Wrestler The Great Khali poses for cameras but leaves weeping, fans surprised

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 06:59 PM IST
The Great Khali | Twitter

Former WWE wrestler The Great Khali left fans and media wondering after he got emotional over a question about his 50th birthday celebration.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Khali can be seen walking towards a group of media personnel in a cheerful mood. And on his arrival, one of the scribes asks him on how to he is planning to celebrate his 50th birthday, the wrestler broke down and walked away leaving everyone wondering.

Twitterati were left bewildered as to what made Khali cry.

One user commented, “He might have heard CSK will be banned again for fixing.”

Here are a few more reactions

