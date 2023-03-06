WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav takes his iconic 'supla shot' to Mumbai gully cricket

e-Paper Get App
Suuryakunmar Yadav who entertains fans with his ridiculous near impossible shots, took to the streets of Mumbai to play gully cricket with fans and recreate some of those iconic shots

Monday, March 06, 2023
White-ball specialist, Suryakumar Yadav who recently made his Test debut against Australia in Shreyas Iyer's absence was spotted playing gully cricket on the streets of Mumbai ahead of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad. Suryakumar, who is heralded as the new Mr. 360 after South African great AB Devilliers, entertained his fans with his trademark 'supla' shot. Yadav went across his stumps to scoop the shot. A six down fine leg you reckon?

Suraya shared the video of his 'supla shot' on his Instagram story. He captioned the story as: "Bhai log ki demand. Supla Shot." (Supla Shot, on demand from my brothers)

The video was was also uploaded on Instagram, by Surya's IPL franchise team, Mumbai Indians. The video was captioned " The iconic…. 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐥𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 ft. सूर्या दादा"

