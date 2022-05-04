Watch Video: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli grooves to Bollywood song at teammate Glenn Maxwell's wedding party

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli might be struggling with his form in the ongoing IPL 2022, but off the field, the former India captain seems to be hitting the right notes.

The former RCB captain Kohli displayed his dancing skills as he shook his legs to the Bollywood song Gallan Goodiyaan from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do at the Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's wedding party

The Australian all-rounder married his Indian girlfriend Vini Raman earlier this year.

In a video that has gone viral, Kohli is seen wearing a black kurta and dancing with a few RCB players.

Kohli was earlier trolled on social media over his sassy moves to the song, Oo Antava from the film Pushpa as neitizens suggested him of having a good scope of Kohli becoming an actor.

One of the Twitter users even commented that he has better dancing skills than the skills required on the field.

"Actor banne me bahut scope hai bhai ke," one user commented.

"Of course he is happy. If you give me 16 crores for simply wasting oxygen around the ground, I'll be dancing better than MJ," wrote another fan, while someone wrote, "Itna naach rha hai, pakka last match mai century mara hoga."

Kohli smashed a gritty knock of 58 for his first half-century of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans recently.

