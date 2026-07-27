Watch VIDEO Of Indian Athlete Murali Sreeshankar Qualifying For Long Jump Final With First-Attempt Leap At CWG 2026 | X

Glasgow, July 27: Indian athlete Murali Sreeshankar made the country proud on Monday with his excellent performance in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. Murali got off to a strong start at the event as he qualified for the men's long jump final with his very first jump. Watch the video below to see his qualifying jump.

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The Indian athlete cleared the automatic qualification mark with a leap of 8.01 metres and secured his place in Wednesday's (July 29) final.

Sreeshankar was competing in the Qualifying Group A and needed a leap of 8.00 metres or more to qualify directly for the final. He was successful in achieving the required mark in the opening attempt.

Sreeshankar also refused to take any further jumps, saving his energy for the medal round. With the qualification done in one attempt, he avoided the need to depend on the overall rankings across both groups.

Indian fans and the experts feel that he is heading into the finals as one of the favourites as his season best jump of 8.38 metres is the best among the competitors.

He has a golden opportunity now to convert his Silver medal into Gold which he missed out at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which was held in Birmingham.

The video was shared on the broadcasting channel's social media account with the caption, "Murali Sreeshankar wastes no time, sealing his place in the Long Jump Final with his very first jump of 8.01m. Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV."