Watch Video: Manchester City's goalkeeper Zack Steffen blunders to give Liverpool 2-0 lead in FA Cup semifinal

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen blundered to gift Liverpool a goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.

City was already trailing 1-0 at Wembley when Steffen's dithering allowed Sadio Mane to score Liverpool's second in a meeting of the English Premier League's top teams.

Receiving a tame back pass from John Stones, Steffen dawdled controlling the ball rather than using his second touch to clear. It gave time for Mané race into the penalty to put him under pressure and slide in to nudge the ball over the line.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:48 PM IST