e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Watch Video: Manchester City's goalkeeper Zack Steffen blunders to give Liverpool 2-0 lead in FA Cup semifinal

Watch Video: Manchester City's goalkeeper Zack Steffen blunders to give Liverpool 2-0 lead in FA Cup semifinal

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:49 PM IST

Advertisement

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen blundered to gift Liverpool a goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.

City was already trailing 1-0 at Wembley when Steffen's dithering allowed Sadio Mane to score Liverpool's second in a meeting of the English Premier League's top teams.

Receiving a tame back pass from John Stones, Steffen dawdled controlling the ball rather than using his second touch to clear. It gave time for Mané race into the penalty to put him under pressure and slide in to nudge the ball over the line.

ALSO READ

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United: Here’s what Red Devils fans have to say Erik ten Hag to Manchester United: Here’s what Red Devils fans have to say
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:48 PM IST