Watch Video: Kieron Pollard celebrates WI's series win by singing at post match interview

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard looked delighted as his men sealed a 3-2 T20I series victory over England. The Men in Maroon claimed the series-deciding T20I in Barbados by a margin of 17 runs and that brought a smile of satisfaction on Pollard’s face.

Disappointed with his side’s recent performances, including a humiliating Super 12 exit from the T20 World Cup 2021 and an ODI series loss to Ireland, that too on their home soil, Pollard could afford to smile after his men went toe-to-toe over five games against England and eventually emerged victorious.

To express his delight, the winning captain chose a unique means of celebration which perhaps no other skipper in the history of the sport would’ve done so far.

Watch Video Here:

In all my years of cricket watching, can't recall any player starting his post-match interview by singing 😂😂#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/Xpc6Lyw6Ld — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 31, 2022

Having clinched the series, Pollard went for the post-match presentation ceremony where broadcaster Mark Butcher was waiting to speak to him. But just as Butcher was about to pose his first question to the West Indies captain, he began singing the famous ‘Solid As a Rock’ from famous Jamaican musician Sizzla.

Pollard went near the mic and sang his own rendition of the song. “I say, they can’t keep a good man down. Always keep a smile when they want me to frown..”

The skipper's message was loud and clear. Pollard wanted to announce his side’s revival after a tough couple of months where they badly lost the T20 World Cup and also dropped further in the ICC Super League.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 02:21 PM IST