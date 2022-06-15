e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes lead England to thrilling 5-wicket win over New Zealand

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

An incredible hundred from Jonny Bairstow (136) led England to a sensational five-wicket win over New Zealand on Day 5 of the second Test and helped them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 298 runs for victory, England needed 160 in the final session and Jonny Bairstow along with Ben Stokes played sensational counter-attacking innings to take England home in the second Test with plenty of time to spare.

The win takes England's point percentage to 25 in the World Test Championship table as they continue to distance themselves from the bottom place. Defending champions New Zealand, meanwhile, point percentage slips to 29.17 and are just a spot above England.

Read Also
England pacer James Anderson bags 650th Test wicket during 2nd Test against New Zealand
article-image
HomeSportsWatch Video: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes lead England to thrilling 5-wicket win over New Zealand

RECENT STORIES

Left suggests Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Gopalkrishna, for President

Left suggests Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Gopalkrishna, for President

UAE suspends re-export of Indian wheat for four months

UAE suspends re-export of Indian wheat for four months

Congress calls Delhi Police BJP's 'private militia' for entering AICC office; cops deny charges

Congress calls Delhi Police BJP's 'private militia' for entering AICC office; cops deny charges

Mumbai: 3 boys drown, 1 rescued at Juhu Beach

Mumbai: 3 boys drown, 1 rescued at Juhu Beach

Har Ghar Jhanda campaign: Centre to encourage hoisting Tricolour at houses; here's all you need to...

Har Ghar Jhanda campaign: Centre to encourage hoisting Tricolour at houses; here's all you need to...