Watch Video: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes lead England to thrilling 5-wicket win over New Zealand

An incredible hundred from Jonny Bairstow (136) led England to a sensational five-wicket win over New Zealand on Day 5 of the second Test and helped them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 298 runs for victory, England needed 160 in the final session and Jonny Bairstow along with Ben Stokes played sensational counter-attacking innings to take England home in the second Test with plenty of time to spare.

The win takes England's point percentage to 25 in the World Test Championship table as they continue to distance themselves from the bottom place. Defending champions New Zealand, meanwhile, point percentage slips to 29.17 and are just a spot above England.