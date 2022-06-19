e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra suffers nasty fall during Kuortane Games in Finland

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Neeraj Chopra falls while throwing a javelin | Pic: Twitter/@teeny_tiny_nee

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra suffered a nasty fall on his way to clinching his first top podium finish of the season by winning the javelin throw event at the Kuortane Games in Finland.

He beat reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada for the second time in four days, on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Chopra's opening throw of 86.69m turned out to be the winning distance.

But after his second throw, Chopra attempetd a third in wet condidtions and as he went for the run-up, his foot slipped and landed heavily on the track.

Chopra has confirmed he is feeling good despite slipping. He posted a video of him on Sunday training in wet weather, and wrote, "Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALAN on the 30th (June). Thank you for all the messages and support."

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) too said that all is good with Chopra. “News from Kuortane: All well with @Neeraj_chopra1 after that bad slip on his third attempt. Nothing to worry. Well done #NeerajChopra, congrats for one more top-class performance,” the AFI tweeted.

Read Also
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Kuortane Games with throw of 86.69m
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsWatch Video: India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra suffers nasty fall during Kuortane Games in Finland

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan's LeT, killed in Kupwara, encounter underway

J&K: Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan's LeT, killed in Kupwara, encounter underway

See pics: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama offers tea, buns to people amidst severe fuel...

See pics: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama offers tea, buns to people amidst severe fuel...

44th Chess Olympiad: PM Narendra Modi to launch historic torch relay

44th Chess Olympiad: PM Narendra Modi to launch historic torch relay

WATCH: PM Modi picks up litter at newly-inaugurated tunnel in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

WATCH: PM Modi picks up litter at newly-inaugurated tunnel in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Agnipath protest in Bihar: Prashant Kishor targets BJP and JD(U) amid over of wards, says 'both...

Agnipath protest in Bihar: Prashant Kishor targets BJP and JD(U) amid over of wards, says 'both...