Watch Video: India spin great Harbhajan Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Harbhajan Singh | Photo: Twitter

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cricketer-turn-politician Harbhajan Singh was among the 28 recently elected Rajya Sabha MPs who took oath on Monday.

Harbhajan tweeted a video of him during the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament.

“Took Oath as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) to protect the Constitution, Rule of Law and Dignity of the House. I will do my best for the people of Punjab and Nation… Jai Hind Jai Bharat,” Harbhajan captioned the video.

Meanwhile, on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon session, Kapil Sibal and his colleague from the previous UPA government, former finance minister P Chidambaram, also took oath as members of the Upper House.

Sibal quit Congress and was elected to Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate from Uttar Pradesh with the support of the Samajwadi Party.

Harbhajan Singh, who was elected to the Upper House from Punjab as Aam Adami Party (AAP) nominee, took oath in Punjabi.

Others who took oath were Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, former Union minister Praful Patel, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla.

The list also included YSRCP's Masthan Rao Beeda and V Vijayasai Reddy, RJD's Faiyaz Ahmad, JD-U's Khiru Mahto, JMM's Mahua Maji, BJD's Sasmit Patra, AAP's Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjit Singh Sahney DMK's R Girirajan, S Kalyanasundaram and KRN Rajeshkumar as well as AIADMK's C Ve Shanmugam, and Javed Ali Khan of the SP.

BJP's Shambhu Sharan Patel, Aditya Prasad and Jaggesh, as well as Congress leaders Ranjeet Ranjan, Pramod Kumar and Imran Pratapgarhi and nominated member V Vijayendra Prasad took oath too.