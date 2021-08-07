Watch Video: Golfer Aditi Ashok misses Tokyo Olympic medal by a hair - All you need to know about her meteoric rise

There was heartbreak for Indian golfer Aditi Ashok as she narrowly missed the bronze medal in the women's individual strokeplay competition at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing fourth with an aggregate score of 15-under 269 on Saturday. The final round of the women's golf event resumed on Saturday amidst concerns about the weather. With the leaders having two holes left to complete, a passing thunderstorm caused a 49-minute interruption in the proceedings.

Aditi, who was placed second going into Saturday's fourth and final round, shot a three-under 68 on a weather-affected day which otherwise was historic for the Indian golfer as she attracted a lot of attention after she had finished 41st at the Rio Olympics five years ago. In the final round, she fired five birdies -- on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th and 14th holes. She also had two bogeys, on the 9th and 11th holes.