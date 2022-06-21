Watch Video: F1 star Lewis Hamilton pushes Mercedes physio into river after winning a bet

Lewis Hamilton with physio Angela Cullen | Pic: Twitter

Lewis Hamilton was delighted to bring his Mercedes car home on the podium in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix and celebrated it by pushing his physio into a river.

Hamilton’s team Mercedes tweeted a video of the seven-time champion pushing the team physio Angela Cullen into the river.

Mercedes captioned the post revealing that Angela had bet to jump into the river if Hamilton finished on the podium in the Canadian Grand Prix.

After taking a wrong set-up direction in Friday practice, Hamilton turned things around in qualifying to secure fourth on the grid. He then went one better in the race, finishing third behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz—with a level of pace that reassured him there's more performance to be unlocked from the W13.

"It feels great to be in amongst the battle," said Hamilton, who beat teammate George Russell for only the second time this season.

"For a second I was kind of keeping up with these guys. It's given me and the team a lot of hope that there's more to come from this car, the potential is there. When you get a full race distance you find a lot out with the car. A lot to take from today. Got really good reliability. Great work from the team. Just got to keep our heads down. I know where I'm losing to these guys, so that's where I'm going to focus on attacking to improve," he added.