e-Paper Get App

Watch video: A.R. Rahman performs for Chess Olympiad jingle

In the video titled 'Welcome to Namma Ooru (Our City) Chennai',Rahman can be seen dressed in all white.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Watch video: A.R. Rahman performs for Chess Olympiad jingle | Screen grab

Mumbai: The city of Chennai is bracing itself for the upcoming International Chess Olympiad, 2022, which is set to be held in Chennai from July 28. Grammy and Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman was recently seen performing in a promotional video for the Olympiad.

In the video titled 'Welcome to Namma Ooru (Our City) Chennai',Rahman can be seen dressed in all white. He dons a fusion of traditional and contemporary clothing. The composer paired the traditional veshti with a white shirt rounded up with white jacket and black shoes.

The video shows the composer singing and swinging to the jingle beats created by him as he walks on the famous Napier bridge constructed over Cooum river. The bridge which connects Madras University and Island Grounds has been painted thematically like a Chess board.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin also joins Rahman in the video as the dancers perform against the backdrop of Mamallapuram monuments. While the clip begins with 'Welcome to Namma Ooru Chennai', the words 'Varuga Varuga Tamizhnattukuu Varuga' (Warm Welcome to Tamil Nadu) are interspersed and also ends with such words.

The International Chess Olympiad, organised by Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) is a biennial chess tournament in which teams representing nations of the world compete. The 2020 and 2021 Chess Olympiad were held online because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected the player's online rating.

The birth of the Chess Olympiad dates back to 1924 when it was conducted officially. FIDE organised the first Official Olympiad in 1927 which took place in London.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsWatch video: A.R. Rahman performs for Chess Olympiad jingle

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai crime: Body language of a history-sheeter leads to arrest

Mumbai crime: Body language of a history-sheeter leads to arrest

Thane: Sex racket busted, 3 women rescued

Thane: Sex racket busted, 3 women rescued

'Constitutional norms violated': Sanjay Raut slams Maharashtra Assembly, Lok Sabha speakers for...

'Constitutional norms violated': Sanjay Raut slams Maharashtra Assembly, Lok Sabha speakers for...

Watch video: Villagers and family members celebrate in Panipat as Neeraj Chopra creates history

Watch video: Villagers and family members celebrate in Panipat as Neeraj Chopra creates history

Arunachal: 3 dead, 8 labourers rescued, search on for missing 11; IAF joins rescue operations

Arunachal: 3 dead, 8 labourers rescued, search on for missing 11; IAF joins rescue operations