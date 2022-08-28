Watch Video: AB deVilliers heartfelt message for Virat Kohli on playing 100 matches across formats

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB De Villiers being congratulated by captain Virat Kohli during an IPL 8 match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday. |

Mumbai: Virat Kohli will add another feather to his cap of achievements when he represents the nation in his 100th T20I match during the India-Pakistan encounter in Dubai to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday.

The batting star will also become the first player in history to play a hundred matches for India in all formats of the game.

For achieving this feat, Virat Kohli's RCB team mate, his close friend on and off the field AB deVilliers recorded a special message for him. The Star Sports India's Twitter handle put out the video message.

Watch the video here:

India is today going to take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup. All eyes will be glued to the TVs, with the fans hoping that India not only avenges their previous loss to Pakistan, but Virat also scores big.