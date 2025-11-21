 WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Goes BERSERK Again, India's Teenage Sensation Slams Quick-Fire Cameo In Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final
Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to amaze cricket fans with his stellar talent. The 14-year-old smashed a quick-fire 38 in India A's crunch semi-final clash in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on Friday. Vaibhav hit 4 sixes and 2 boundaries in his brief stay at the middle in Doha in their chase of a steep 195.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X/Sony Sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshi chipped in with a breezy cameo to remind the world of his talents. The 14-year-old got India A off to a perfect start in their semi-final clash against Bangladesh A in Doha. Chasing a daunting 195, Suryavanshi thumped 4 sixes in the first two overs to set the tone for the chase.

India A were set a daunting target of 195 in their semi-final against Bangladesh A. With the surface slowing down, the onus was on the Indian openers to provide the Men in Blue with a quick start.

Vaibhav took the onus on himself going big from the word go. The 14-year-old hit the second ball he faced for a huge maximum to get India A's chase going. He followed it up with another 6 and a boundary to pick up 19 from the first over.

The second over saw similar treatment, launching spinner Meherob for back to back sixes to finish the over. India A got to 50 in 19 balls, the fastest in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Suryavanshi departed soon after for 38, having done his job at the top of the order.

The Rajasthan Royals star has taken the Rising Stars Asia Cup by storm. The 14-year-old smashed a mind-boggling 144 off just 42 balls in the tournament opener. Vaibhav proved that hitting was no fluke, following it up with 45 against Pakistan Shaheens and a 38 against Bangladesh.

Suryavanshi infact overtook Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat as the highest run-getter of the tournament. The India A opener has 239 runs in 4 innings, striking well above 200 in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Suryavanshi's hitting and raw aggression has been a treat to watch. The 14-year-old already lit up the IPL, scoring the fastest century in the tournament's 18-year history. He was retained by Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2026 season.

