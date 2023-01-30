WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav hilariously calls Yuzvendra Chahal his batting coach, says 'Sab sikhata hai mujhe'

Suryakumar Yadav showed his different side of batting as he cut down on his aggressive batting to score an unbeaten 26 to guide Hardik Pandya’s side to a series-levelling six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I match in Lucknow. After the match, Surya made a hilarious revelation in an interaction with Yuzvendra Chahal on the sidelines of a chat which included Kuldeep Yadav. The Indian batsman said: "I followed the advice of Yuzvendra Chahal which he gave me in the last series. I want to learn more from him, he’s my batting coach, sab sikhata hai mujhe (he teaches me everything),” Suryakumar Yadav said.

During the interaction, Kuldeep Yadav said that a different version of SKY was on display while batting as he had to adapt to the situation on a ‘very challenging wicket’. “A different version of SKY today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went to bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game to the end,” SKY said at the post-match presentation.

