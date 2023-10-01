Watch: South African Players Struggle To Pronounce Thiruvananthapuram In Hilarious Video; Watch

The South African cricket team landed in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 but they are still struggling to pronounce the name of the city.

The entire squad, including the support staff, made an honest attempt at pronouncing Thiruvananthapuram but everyone failed miserably before finally getting it right.

A video of the same is going viral on social media.

The Proteas were scheduled to play their first warm-up match in the city on Friday but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain.

They will next face New Zealand in their second practice match at the same venue before starting their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 7.