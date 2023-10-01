 Watch: South African Players Struggle To Pronounce Thiruvananthapuram In Hilarious Video; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: South African Players Struggle To Pronounce Thiruvananthapuram In Hilarious Video; Watch

Watch: South African Players Struggle To Pronounce Thiruvananthapuram In Hilarious Video; Watch

The entire squad, including the support staff, made an honest attempt at pronouncing Thiruvananthapuram but everyone failed miserably before finally getting it right.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image

The South African cricket team landed in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 but they are still struggling to pronounce the name of the city.

The entire squad, including the support staff, made an honest attempt at pronouncing Thiruvananthapuram but everyone failed miserably before finally getting it right.

A video of the same is going viral on social media.

The Proteas were scheduled to play their first warm-up match in the city on Friday but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain.

They will next face New Zealand in their second practice match at the same venue before starting their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 7.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asian Games 2023: Indian Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji's Bronze Medal Upgraded To Silver After False Start...

Asian Games 2023: Indian Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji's Bronze Medal Upgraded To Silver After False Start...

Watch: South African Players Struggle To Pronounce Thiruvananthapuram In Hilarious Video; Watch

Watch: South African Players Struggle To Pronounce Thiruvananthapuram In Hilarious Video; Watch

Who Is Avinash Sable And What Is A Steeplechase Race In Which He Won Gold At Asian Games 2023?

Who Is Avinash Sable And What Is A Steeplechase Race In Which He Won Gold At Asian Games 2023?

'Our Fat Level And Weight Might Increase': Pakistan VC Shadab Khan Raves About Hyderabadi Cuisine;...

'Our Fat Level And Weight Might Increase': Pakistan VC Shadab Khan Raves About Hyderabadi Cuisine;...

'I'm Used To It Now... It's Been 3 World Cups': Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence On Team India Snub

'I'm Used To It Now... It's Been 3 World Cups': Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence On Team India Snub