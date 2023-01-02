WATCH: Sourav Ganguly drops major hint for possible biopic on his career, fans say 'Eagerly awaiting this'

Sourav Ganguly |

Sourav Ganguly, after years of speculation, has finally dropped a major hint regarding a biopic on his career.

The former India skipper, posted a short reel on his Instagram and Twitter with a ‘coming soon’ message at the end of the clip.

It is not yet known who will play the character of Sourav Ganguly or it will be a biography similar to the one of Sachin Tendulkar–a docudrama Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Ganguly only put a smiley emoji in the caption leaving the fans wondering.

Netizens took to the comment section to share their reaction.

Eagerly awaiting this, Dada... — 🇮🇳 Abhinandan Sharma (Abhi) 🇮🇳 (@theCoolScorpion) January 1, 2023

Please throw some light on Chappell matter too dada in your biopic.. we want to know, what happened actually!! — Ankit (@i_m_born2fly) January 1, 2023

If it's your biopic means then definetly its going to be mad, raw, aggressive mass movie can be witnessed .we cult fans are waiting for this dada to witness the leader how he built his emperor😘. We want the title to be as Dada subtitle the lions mouth . Can't wait for this. — kumarunknownu (@0223hij) January 1, 2023

Assuming it’s biopic….Good Luck Dada for same

Ur art of effortless six against opposition bowlers is something current generation can learn for sure — Tushar Chitnis (@chitnistushar) January 1, 2023

Earlier, the former BCCI president said he will look for ‘bigger’ things to do in future and also claimed that the 15 years he spent while playing cricket were his 'best' days of life.

"I have been BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and now will go on to do bigger things in future. The best days of my life were the 15 years of my playing days for the country where waking up every day was for new success," said Ganguly.

Recalling the ups and downs of his career, the former Indian skipper said that he is happy that he is able to keep a lasting impact on Indian cricket. Ganguly also advised that one should start from scratch to become ‘successful’.

"In life, one should have small goals and should achieve them. Overnight no one can become successful. Life is all about keeping faith in yourself. Everyone gets tested and if anyone looks for quick success it won’t happen. My target was 10 runs at a time and I kept focusing," he said.

"In life, one should not become the richest person but whatever is needed to suffice oneself should be enough," added Ganguly.