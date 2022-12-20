Watch: Shahid Afridi gets into a scuffle with social media influencer Momin Saqib, shoves him on MSL sidelines

Things got heated during the ongoing Mega Stars League between Shahid Afridi and renowned social media influencer, Momin Saqib at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the former dashing all rounder was seen pushing the Raqs-e-Bismil actor while he tried to shake hands with him before a tennis ball cricket match on the sidelines.

While fans called out Boom Boom Afridi, the incident was in fact staged to create hype for the MSL.

Momin Saqib is an ardent cricket fan and is quite often seen within the close circle of Pakistani cricketers clicking selfies. Earlier this year, he was spotted taking a selfie with Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, on the eve of the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

The controversial Afridi is currently participating in the MSL T10 league in Rawalpindi and has been involved several confrontations and spats with cricket fans and journalists.

Earlier this year, Afridi was criticized on social media for ignoring Umar Akmal and hugging Ahmad Shehzad during the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) draft ceremony in Islamabad.

The 45-year-old is playing Karachi Knights, was at his explosive best in the match against Baloch Warriors scoring a quick fire 20 runs of 7 balls. His short cameo saw two sixes and a four. He also hit a one handed six in his innings.