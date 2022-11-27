FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia fan switches to Poland jersey after Robert Lewandowski goal, watch video

Saudi Arabia fan in the stands was seen switching his jersey to Lewandowski 9 |

After their giant killing start against Lionel Messi's Argentina, Saudi Arabia succombed to their first defeat of the tournament on Saturday.

Poland were at their supreme best and the Robert Lewandowski-led secure a 2-0 win over the high flying Saudis.

Barcelona forward Lewandowski registered his first goal in World Cup, and the striker was visibly emotional after scoring. The 34-year-old star had missed a penalty against Mexico, and hence he had to wait a little longer for his first World Cup goal.

No sooner Lewandowski scored the goal, a Saudi Arabia fan in the stands was seen switching his jersey to 'Lewandowski 9'. The video of the fan went viral.

The fan then started dancing in celebration as he also also cheered the Polish captain.

Poland took a big step towards the last 16 in Qatar after Robert Lewnadowski rolled home in the 82nd minute after being gifted the ball by Abdulelah Al-Malki.

Earlier Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari's missed a penalty in the first half after an incredible double save from Wojciech Szczesny.

Poland leapfrogged the Saudis into first place in Group C, with Lionel Messi's Argentina sitting in second following thier 2-0 win over Mexico