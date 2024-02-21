Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Visits Kashmir Willow Factory, Recalls Getting 1st Bat From His Sister

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is vacationing in Kashmir with his family and visited a bat factory on Wednesday where he got nostalgic about getting his first willow from his sister.

The Master Blaster was spotted at the MJ Sports Bat factory in Gulmarg where he tried out a few blades and was shown around by the owners.

"The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai!

"P.S: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?" Tendulkar tweeted on X.

Tendulkar had earlier posted a video of his in-flight experience where he got a rousing welcome from the rest of the passengers.

Chants of "Sachin, Sachin" reverberated around the whole aircraft as Tendulkar stood up to thank the flyers.

The legendary Kashmir Willow

Kashmir willow, renowned for its quality and resilience, is a species of willow tree primarily grown in the Kashmir region of India. The wood from these trees is highly valued for crafting cricket bats, known for their exceptional performance and durability.

The unique climate and soil conditions of Kashmir contribute to the distinctive characteristics of the willow, making it a preferred choice for bat manufacturers.

Players worldwide, including international cricketers, favor bats made from Kashmir willow for their lightweight feel and powerful strokes. The craftsmanship of cricket bats from Kashmir willow remains an integral part of the rich tradition of cricket equipment production.