e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Sachin Tendulkar dances down the track just like he did in 1998 in Sharjah

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar dances down the track just like he did in 1998 in Sharjah

The way Tendulkar batted it reminded a lot of people of Tendulkar of old. He went after Chris Tremlett in the match, crushing him for 6, 6, and a 4.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar dances down the track just like he did in 1998 |

Sachin Tendulkar is back and is showing no signs of being out of touch, as he leads the India Legends in the current Road Safety World Series. Despite the fact that the maestro ended his career in international cricket in 2013, it is clear from watching him bat that he is still going strong. Against England Legends on Thursday, the 49-year-old hit 40 runs off only 20 balls, including three enormous sixes.

The way Tendulkar batted it reminded a lot of people of Tendulkar of old. He went after Chris Tremlett in the match, crushing him for 6, 6, and a 4. The second six, in which the Master Blaster was seen dancing down the track and hittting a six has a strong resemblance to a shot played by Tendulkar in 1998.

The India Legends vs England Legends game was cut down to 15 overs per side. India Legends' opening-inning score was 170/5. Yuvraj Singh maintained his undefeated streak at 31 off just 15 balls, while Tendulkar struck 40.

India Legends defeated England Legends by 40 runs as they were held to 130/6 in 15 overs while chasing 171. Taking three wickets was Rajesh Pawar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Women's IPL likely to be held in February 2023: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Women's IPL likely to be held in February 2023: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Ind vs Aus: Here's probable India playing XI for 2nd T20I at Nagpur

Ind vs Aus: Here's probable India playing XI for 2nd T20I at Nagpur

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: 30,000 fans out to buy 3,000 offline tickets create stampede-like situation in...

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: 30,000 fans out to buy 3,000 offline tickets create stampede-like situation in...

'Playing in IPL helped': Australia batsman Tim David on team's win over India in 1st T20I

'Playing in IPL helped': Australia batsman Tim David on team's win over India in 1st T20I

IPL 2023: Cash-rich league will return to old home-away format, confirms BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2023: Cash-rich league will return to old home-away format, confirms BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly