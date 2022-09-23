WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar dances down the track just like he did in 1998 in Sharjah

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar dances down the track just like he did in 1998 |

Sachin Tendulkar is back and is showing no signs of being out of touch, as he leads the India Legends in the current Road Safety World Series. Despite the fact that the maestro ended his career in international cricket in 2013, it is clear from watching him bat that he is still going strong. Against England Legends on Thursday, the 49-year-old hit 40 runs off only 20 balls, including three enormous sixes.

The way Tendulkar batted it reminded a lot of people of Tendulkar of old. He went after Chris Tremlett in the match, crushing him for 6, 6, and a 4. The second six, in which the Master Blaster was seen dancing down the track and hittting a six has a strong resemblance to a shot played by Tendulkar in 1998.

The India Legends vs England Legends game was cut down to 15 overs per side. India Legends' opening-inning score was 170/5. Yuvraj Singh maintained his undefeated streak at 31 off just 15 balls, while Tendulkar struck 40.

India Legends defeated England Legends by 40 runs as they were held to 130/6 in 15 overs while chasing 171. Taking three wickets was Rajesh Pawar.