Watch: Roy Keane scores maiden goal at World Cup in Qatar, rips off shirt in celebration

The Manchester United legend who is part of ITV's brodcast of the World Cup in Qatar enjoyed an off day by taking to the field.

Roy led the ITV team of pundits and staff against the BBC. The two British broadcaster faced off in a mouth watering clash.

Keane earned himself the headlines as he scored the “golden goal” to earn ITV a victory. The fomer Manchester United captain scored past none other than his pal from Sky Sports ex-Manchester City ace Micah Richard.

Keane who is known for his no nonsense approach and give it all attitude went wild with his celebtaion. The former Republic of Ireland captain took his shirt off and twirled it in celebration as he leaped over a jersey bin before his teammates gathered in celebration.

A clip of it was shared by ITV Football's Twitter account and was captioned with: “A day off for the @ITVSport team today in Doha so of course we played football. So enjoy this glorious moment as Roy Keane scores the golden goal against none other than special guest @MicahRichards. Fancy a rematch @BBCSport?”