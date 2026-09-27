WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Team India Arrive At Muthoot FinCorp Event As BCCI Announces New Title Sponsor

rawatrahul9/X

Team India stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir were among the prominent names who arrived at a Muthoot FinCorp event as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the company as the new Title Sponsor for India’s home cricket.

The BCCI confirmed on September 26 that Muthoot FinCorp Limited will hold the Title Sponsorship rights for India’s home cricket through March 2028. The agreement covers all international series and tournaments played in India, along with domestic tournaments organised by the board.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are part of India’s ODI squad for the three-match home series against the West Indies. Gill has been named captain, while Rohit and Kohli will feature in the squad for the series.

The BCCI highlighted the visual connection between Muthoot FinCorp’s distinctive blue and India’s Men and Women in Blue. The board said the partnership will provide the company with an opportunity to connect with cricket audiences across the country through India’s national teams and domestic competitions.

With the new partnership beginning alongside India’s home series against the West Indies, the Muthoot FinCorp era of India’s home cricket sponsorship will officially get underway as the team prepares for another busy international season.