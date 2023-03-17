Rohit Sharma dances to 'Lal Ghagra' with wife Ritika Sajdeh at brother in law's wedding, video goes viral

India's regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who pulled out of the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede stadium on Friday, March 17, was seen dancing at his brother-in-law's wedding. Rohit pulled out because of family commitments, and was seen shaking a leg with wife Ritika Sajdeh on stage.

The clip that showed the Indian captain dancing to Bollywood song 'Lal Ghagra' went viral on social media.

India squad conundrum

Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the absence of the regular skipper. The vice captain has proven himself an astute captain after taking on the captaincy role in the T20 format, as he has also done while captaining the ODI team in Rohit Sharma's absence before. Rohit is expected to return for the final two ODIs.

Earlier, India were dealt a blow with Shreyas Iyer being ruled out of the ODI series after sustaining a back injury in the fourth Test against Australia at Ahmedabad.

The pace department will also be tested in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines with injury. Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, youngster Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and captain Hardik Pandya will look to solidify their places as the the ODI World Cup in India beckons