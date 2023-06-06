WATCH: Rizwan's Touching Sidewalk Namaz in New York Leaves Internet in Awe

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has captured the hearts of his fans through his unwavering dedication to his faith. A touching video emerged on social media, showing the 32-year-old cricketer praying on the sidewalk of a road in New York City. The video quickly gained traction.

Rizawn displays his devotion

In the video, Rizwan is found in a serene moment, offering his prayers on a prayer mat while his car is parked to the side. Sporting a casual look, he wears a black leather jacket, off-white sweatpants, sandals, and a cap from Harvard University, where he is currently pursuing an executive education program on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS).

This display of devotion is not the first time. Previously, he was praised for presenting a copy of the Holy Quran to one of his teachers at the Harvard campus, showcasing his reverence for his religion.

In another tweet shared by a user named Nawaz, Rizwan and Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, were seen enjoying some downtime at Times Square in New York. Babar, too, sported a casual attire, donning a button-down shirt and a black cap. Accompanied by friends, the two cricketers explored the bustling city.

Both Babar and Rizwan made history as the first Pakistani cricketers to join the esteemed Harvard Business School. They are participating in the executive education program from May 31 to June 3. Following the program, they will engage with various communities in the United States until June 13, further enriching their experience beyond the academic realm.