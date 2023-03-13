 Watch: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin celebrate India's win over Australia with 'Naatu Naatu' song
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were both declared joint winners of the Player of the Series after India and Australia drew the fourth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Monday.

Updated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
India spin-twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja celebrated the team's win in the Border Gavaskar Trophy with the popular Naatu Naatu song from the hit film RRR.

Jadeja and Ashwin were both declared joint winners of the Player of the Series after India and Australia drew the fourth and final Test.

Ashwin bagged 25 wickets to finish as the most successful bowler in the series ahead of Jadeja (22) and Nathan Lyon (22).

The duo then posted a hilarious video in which they can be seen enacting a scene from the hit Bollywood film Hera Pheri.

The video ends with both spinners dancing to Naatu Naatu, which won the Oscar award for the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

India clinch BGT and set up WTC final vs Australia

India clinched the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 after winning the first two Tests and reclaimed the BGT for the fourth time in succession.

India also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship thanks to New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka in the Christchurch Test on Monday.

India and Australia will now face off in the WTC final which will be played at The Oval in London from June 7.

This will be the second time in succession that India will play the WTF summit clash, after losing to New Zealand in the inaugural final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton in 2021.

