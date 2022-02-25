Watch: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates wicket 'Pushpa' style in 1st T20I against Sri Lanka

India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja imitated actor Allu Arjun's signature jaw rub gesture from the super hit film ‘Pushpa' after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series, in Lucknow on Thursday.

Jadeja, who was making his international comeback after missing out from action in recent months due to injury, got rid of Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal in the 10th over of the visitors' innings.

Jadeja proceeded to celebrate the wicket with the iconic move by Allu Arjun, which he also performs in the ‘Srivalli' song in the film Pushpa.

Videos of Jadeja's special celebrations went viral on social media as fans called him 'Ravindra Pushpa'.

India vs Sri Lanka First T20 Match.

India won the match by 62 runs.@ImRo45 Rohit creates world record in T20Is, betters Guptill, Kohli to top elusive batting list#INDvSL@imjadeja Ravindra Jadeja Jhukega Nahi Sala. pic.twitter.com/8ZhKs0dlR0 — Ritik Kumar (@Ritik_Kumar01) February 25, 2022

The Indian all-rounder finished with figures of 1/28 from his four overs as India restricted Sri Lanka to 137/6 to bag victory by 62 runs, having posted 199/2 after being asked to bat first.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:33 AM IST